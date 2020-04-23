Fans can follow the action on social media, but we have the full routine for you in one place below.

Keep tuned to this page for the new steps everyday...

Part One

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec guided viewers though the first steps of the energetic Jive-style routine.

It's fair to say fans were a little bewildered by the pace of the routine, but with a little practice we'll all get there!

One fan giggled: "Love it! Not sure I can keep up nowadays but I'll give it a go."

Another said: "Omg are you kidding me?!? I'm going to be knackered after the first bit and I've been doing @thebodycoach PE every day!"

"Can we keep in step? Not a chance!" a third said.

Part Two

Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez took the baton for the second instalment, but the pace didn't stop there.

At the end of the routine, fans get a chance to show their appreciation for former host of Strictly, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Get ready for the second verse of Dua Lipa's Physical...

Part three

Amy Dowden and Anton Du Beke walk us through the next part of the routine - and it's time to take a little break.

Although you might be stopping for tea, don't get too comfortable, because the pros will get you back up on your feet soon...

Part Four

Did you just master part two? Well now, repeat it!

Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu will show you how it's done if you need a refresher.

Part Five

Oti Mabuse and Neil Jones have the next part of the routine - and it's a corker.

With fist pumps and running on the spot, can we have another tea break, Anton?

Part Six

We got a little distracted by some cute dogs in part six of the routine, thanks Karen!

You're nearly at the end... keep going!

Part Seven

Giovanni Pernice will help you finish off the routine with an energetic flourish.

You made it! Give yourselves a massive pat on the back and don't forget to tune in to The Big Night In to dance with the nation.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.