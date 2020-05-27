And now another name has been thrown into the Strictly 2020 rumours list: Inbetweeners actress and 2018 I'm A Celeb runner up Emily Atack.

Emily, who also hosted I'm A Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp in 2019 and her own documentary series Adulting, now has extremely short odds of 2-1 to make an appearance in this year's Strictly.

Emily proved hugely popular in the jungle, only losing out to now-national treasure Harry Redknapp in the final public vote. Plus she is glamorous, fun and up for a challenge, all great qualities in a Strictly contestant. Emily, who is preparing for a stand up tour called "Emily Atack Has Left The Group" is yet to comment on the rumour herself.

Even if Emily is keen to star on the show, she may have to wait till next year before she can twirl round the dance floor. While the BBC has made it clear that Strictly is one of its top priorities, and has promised to work hard to get the show on air, sacrifices will need to be made e.g. it is still unclear whether the show will be able to take place with either a studio audience or a live orchestra.

Strictly Come Dancing should return to BBC One this autumn. To find out what else is on telly in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.