In an act centred on the year 2009 ("The year we all knew we wanted to appear on Britain's Got Talent," 4MG explained), the young magicians asked judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden to pick out a variety of seemingly random clues.

While Walliams selected the word 'doors' from some scrabble squares, Dixon and Holden picked out the words 'soft', 'star' and 'valley' from a bag of flashcards, with Cowell appearing to nominate Stavros Flatley randomly from a list of 100 Britain's Got Talent acts.

And then the act ended with – you guessed it – the Greek dancers breaking out of some doors, 4MG revealing that 'soft', 'star' and 'valley' are an anagram of 'Stavros Flatley'.

Stavros Flatley – consisting of Demi and Lagi Demetriou – were aged 40 and 12 at the time of their first audition 10 years ago. The duo made it all the way to the show's final, finishing in 4th place with 17% of the public vote.

According to their official website, their act has "expanded from the original one dance and they can now perform between 20-40 minutes". If that's something you feel like seeing, you can hire them now. We're not judging.

Advertisement

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals are nightly across the week, from Monday 27th May at 7:30pm on ITV, with results following at 9:30pm