“I’m returning to where it all began: The Britain’s Got Talent stage! I’m performing the song that started it all, I Dreamed A Dream to celebrate ten years,” she told Metro.

Asked how it felt to return to the stage, Boyle added: “It was wonderful. Like going home to be with the family.”

How will the performance be received? You can probably guess, but after seeing Boyle’s return when it was filmed in London this January, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the Les Misérables classic went down a storm with both the audience and judges.

After a lengthy standing ovation, the judges handed out some high praise to Boyle.

“I knew the minute you walked on stage we were going to hear something extraordinary and I was right,” commented Simon Cowell after her performance, repeating the joke he made about his initial low expectations of Boyle when she first walked on stage in 2009.

“Susan, you can go back to your village with your head held high because you’ve got three yeses,” he continued, again echoing his comments from a decade earlier when only a trio of judges – himself, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan – sat on the panel.

Current judge David Walliams added: “I feel like I’m in the presence of showbiz royalty. Thank you so much!”

And Holden chimed in: “So many people since your performance have tried to recreate television history. And nobody can touch it because you were genuinely a huge surprise on that dreary day in Glasgow and you made this show go global. You single-handedly changed the landscape of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Everyone was laughing, but they’re not laughing now!”

Earlier this year, Boyle competed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, an all-star spin-off that sees 50 winners and finalists from the various other Got Talent franchises compete to be crowned global champion.

The Scottish singer finished in the final 12 of the contest, reaching the semi-final with fellow Britain’s Got Talent star Paul Potts.

