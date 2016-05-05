Simon Cowell ranks the BGT judges and they're really not happy about it
Ten years, ten judges, no prizes for guessing who Simon Cowell put at number one...
Simon Cowell has upset the BGT judges after More Talent host Stephen Mulhern asked him to rank the ten famous faces who've appeared on the panel across the ten series.
Cowell, naturally, put himself first. There's also no need to guess who was put in tenth: yep, David Walliams.
As Mr Walliams set about trying to shove his picture into the top spot, Amanda Holden joined in to have her say. This involved a fair bit of foul language – bleeped out for our delicate ears – and a lot of shoving Carmen Electra out of the way.
Cowell and Walliams resort to hitting each other – Mulhern had earlier warned us it "kicked off" – before Cowell finally manages to declare his top ten:
1. Simon Cowell
More like this
2. Carmen Electra
3. Alesha Dixon
4. Kelly Brook
5. Amanda Holden
6. Louis Walsh
7. Piers Morgan
8. David Hasselhoff
9. Michael McIntyre
10. David Walliams
Everyone loves a boss who builds team morale, don't they..?
Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV