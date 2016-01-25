It has "kicked off" among the Britain's Got Talent judges after Simon Cowell was asked to rank them.

'Simon's favourites' the game was called and the boss had to put all of the judges – past and present – in order. Handily, with the show now in its tenth year, that worked out to be ten judges with Louis Walsh and Kelly Brook among those who've lined-up alongside series regulars including Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

You get no points for guessing who Cowell put – himself, of course – but Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern admits it got tricky when the others learned their place, especially for poor David Walliams.

Click the video above for the full interview.

