The drama centred around Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, with the former pretty hurt that the latter brought back Ouzy See from Casa.

With the Islanders making move all episode, read on for our handy recap on what went down in episode 33 of Love Island 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 33 recap

The drama picked up right where we left off on Love Island episode 32, with Ella and Tyrique on firm opposite sides of the fence.

Tyrique, who admitted he had never felt this way about anyone before, was really hurt by Ella bringing back Ouzy - but from her perspective, Tyrique has done worst in the past.

However, Ty decided revenge was a dish best served hot, hot, hot as he made eyes at another singletons, Kady McDermott.

The former Love Island star knew exactly what Ty was doing - he was trying to make Ella jealous, and while she didn't want to get in the middle of the drama, she did seem to enjoy chatting with Ty...

Ella, meanwhile, was pretty angry, describing the behaviour as "petty" and strutted over to Ty and Kady to ask if they were "a thing now".

A huge argument erupted between the pair with Ty saying Ella had no right to be starting on him, and Ella insisting she just wanted to know.

Around the same time, too, Ella cooled things off with Ouzy, insisting she was all for Ty. If only he felt the same...

Sammy and Jess talk on Love Island

When the heat died down, the pair chatted cooly and calmly about their situation and Ella admitted she only wanted Ty, and he said the same thing...

Miraculously, it seems they're back on, but will it last?

Elsewhere on Love Island, Jess Harding was still very much pining over Sammy Root, despite the fact he brought Amber Wise back from Casa Amor.

Poor Jess has been through test after test with Sammy, with him repeatedly deciding he needed to explore other options before returning to Jess - and she'd had enough.

Spotting him talking with Amber, Jess admitted to the girls that she was feeling pretty upset seeing Sammy talking to yet another girl, and she'd decided to confront him about his behaviour.

That evening, Jess sat Sammy down and told him enough was enough - she wanted a man who wants her and only her.

Sammy insisted he needed more time with Amber, but Jess stuck to her guns. As if by magic, Sammy decided to go all in with Jess and called time with Amber. Something tells us this won't be the last test Sammy feels he needs to go through...

In happier news, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble were chosen to go to the Hideaway - and they had a lovely time.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.