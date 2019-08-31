The Sun reports that a deal has already been done to bring the actor, who came third in last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to the rink, quoting a source from the show who said that the "Producers are delighted to have got John," and that he is "a good fit for the show as he knows how it works and has done judging roles before." There has, however, been no official confirmation from ITV>

Barrowman appeared on the first series of Dancing On Ice in 2006, competing with Russian ice dancer Olga Sharutenko.

Gardiner announced earlier this month via Instagram that he would not be returning to the series.

"After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while," he said in a short video. "To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we've gone through some controversies and I'm glad you got my unique judging style and honestly".

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2020