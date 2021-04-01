Exclusive – Emily Atack reveals why she wouldn’t sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

This Is My House star Emily Atack has revealed that she wouldn’t take part in Strictly Come Dancing, citing her dance floor moves as the reason why she’d turn down the show.

When asked whether she would consider signing up for the BBC One dancing competition, Atack told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she has no plans to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for the upcoming 2021 series.

“Oh, I mean I don’t think I’m thinking about anything like that right now. I don’t even know what I’m having for lunch let alone signing up for anything new next year.

“I mean, Strictly is a wonderful show but I don’t think anybody needs to be subjected to watching my dance moves right now. We’ve all been through enough.”

The comedian and actress, who is best known for starring in The Inbetweeners and as a team captain on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, is currently a regular celebrity judge on BBC One’s This Is My House – a show in which a famous panel tries to guess who lives in a particular house out of four people claiming to be the owner.

Atack is joined on the celebrity panel by Loose Women’s Judi Love, Taskmaster‘s Jamali Maddix and the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Bill Bailey, as well as a different guest judge each episode.

Last year’s competition saw Bill Bailey and professional Oti Mabuse emerge as champions, beating out fellow finalists HRVY, Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith for the Glitterball Trophy.

While this year’s line-up has not yet been announced, longtime judge Craig Revel Horwood assured fans this week that Bruno Tonioli would be returning for the 2021 series in some capacity.

This Is My House airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.