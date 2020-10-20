Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Celebrity Juice and when it's scheduled to return to ITV2.

When is Celebrity Juice series 24 on TV?

Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 with its 24th series on Thursday 22nd October at 10pm.

Who are the Celebrity Juice team captains for this series?

In September, ITV announced Love Island's Laura Whitmore and I'm A Celeb winner Emily Atack as the new team captains for Celebrity Juice.

Whitmore, who's best known for presenting I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here NOW!, competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and hosting a show for BBC Radio 5 Live, has appeared on Celebrity Juice twice before as a guest.

Emily Atack rose to prominence for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in E4's The Inbetweeners and has since appeared on a number of Keith Lemon's shows such as Lemon La Vida Loca, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show. She appeared on the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity, coming in second after winner Harry Redknapp.

They'll be joined by comedian Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis), who's presented the show since series one.

Which guests will be on the show this series?

While the full line-up for Celebrity Juice's 24th series has not been announced yet, we know which famous faces will be appearing in the first two episodes.

Episode one will see comedian Jimmy Carr, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, musician Tom Grennan and Line of Duty's Will Mellor join the guest panel, while Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood, EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa, Take That's Howard Donald and presenter Maya Jama appear in episode two.

What is Celebrity Juice about?

Celebrity Juice is a comedy panel game, hosted by comic Leigh Francis' alter ego Keith Lemon, which sees two celebrity teams compete in a series of silly games and quizzes.

The series has aired on ITV2 since 2008, with the likes of Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby, Gino D'Acampo, Kelly Brook, Paddy McGuinness and Mel B acting as team captains on the show.

While little has been given away about the upcoming series, we can expect classic, messy Celebrity Juice shenanigans judging by new team captain Emily Atack's tweet in September, which read: "I'm covered in manure and passata sauce...First day as team captain on @CelebJuice!!!"

Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2 at 10pm on Thursday 22nd October. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.