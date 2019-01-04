Dec posted a picture alongside Fitzpatrick, the veterinary star of Channel 4 series Supervet.

The 43-year-old TV presenter had taken his dog Rocky to be treated after the pet hurt his back.

“Another thank you to this legend and the amazing staff at Fitzpatrick Referrals for taking care of Rocky after the silly sausage hurt his back again!" Dec wrote.

“We never fail to be impressed by the kindness and care shown by all. You’re heroes!”

Rocky has frequently appeared alongside Dec on his Instagram page, and it is not the first time he has been treated by Fitzpatrick – with the dog previously taken to the clinic in May 2017.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Dec, who returned from the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle last month.

He is now set to hit the road for the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 auditions.

He is expected to be joined by his usual presenting partner Ant McPartlin, who took several months off last year following a drink driving charge.

Speaking about the return of Ant, Dec explained to The Mirror, “It’s back to normal for BGT – fingers crossed it will be great.”

Simon Cowell has also hinted McPartlin would return, telling The Sun, “He is welcome back and we have missed him. But he has done the right thing by taking some time off, and he will come back fresh and will enjoy it.”