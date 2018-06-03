Declan Donnelly opens Britain’s Got Talent final in the most spectacular way
The BGT presenter even did a handstand as he fronted an all-singing, all-dancing opening spectacular
Declan Donnelly hosted an incredible opening spectacular to kick off the Britain’s Got Talent final that included dancing, skits with all the BGT finalists and even a handstand.
Viewers on Twitter were full of praise for Dec, who has fronted the entire week of Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals solo, without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.
Although Dec impressed earlier in the week with a Greatest Showman-inspired opening sequence, the grand final included complicated choreography and a handstand aided by the Giang Brothers.
Have a watch of it below. It really is something special.
And fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of it:
#BGT #BGTFinal 2018
If nothing else, this year has shown that #Dec can certainly hold a show together, entertain and present on he's own. Well played Sir.
It's also shown that each judge still regard each of themselves more important than Anyone !
— Norman 🙈 (@Oddsox_) June 3, 2018
#BGT. Sorry not to see Ant but Dec has proved he is a showman in his own right
— Zena (@zzzakis) June 3, 2018
#BGTfinal @antanddec @BGT Dec nailed that entrance #Star #BGT
— Eirian Mair Jardine (@EirianMairJardi) June 3, 2018
@antanddec wow what an entrance! Go Dec 🙌 #BGT
— Susie Mccormick (@Susie61180) June 3, 2018
Dec take a bow sir amazing opening to the live finals of #BGT #declandonnelly
— joanne brown (@j0shyjo) June 3, 2018
@antanddec OMG #Dec!! AMAZING opening to #BGT x
— patsylea (@patsylea2) June 3, 2018
Wow amazing opening to the show Dec! @antanddec @BGT #BritiansGotTalent #Final Xx
— Kelly Brealy (@KellyBrealy) June 3, 2018