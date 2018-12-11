Accessibility Links

Will Ant McPartlin return to TV in January for Britain’s Got Talent?

The presenter has been out of the public eye since he was convicted of drink-driving in April

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin (Getty, JG)

Anthony McPartlin stepped back from his television hosting duties in April after he was convicted of drink-driving – but reports now suggest he could be returning in January for Britain’s Got Talent.

McPartlin and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly are set to reunite in the New Year, according to The Mirror, after Ant took time off to recover from his struggles with addiction.

“Ant has been working with ITV bosses to get a date in the diary for his return,” an insider reportedly told the paper. “He’ll be back filming with Dec and Stephen Mulhern for BGT in mid-January – it’s sure to be an emotional reunion for them all.”

The first round of auditions for the ITV talent show kicks off on 18th January.

McPartlin’s absence from his TV hosting duties saw him replaced by Holly Willoughby for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Donnelly hosted this year’s Britain’s Got Talent live shows alone.

Next year’s Saturday Night Takeaway has also been cancelled.

RadioTimes.com has contacted McPartlin’s representatives for comment.

