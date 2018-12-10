Holly Willoughby says it’s been a “dream” hosting I’m a Celebrity – but should she return in 2019?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 may have crowned Harry Redknapp King of the Jungle, but the series also represented a huge win for Holly Willoughby.

Stepping in after Declan Donnelly’s usual presenting partner Anthony McPartlin was ruled out of hosting, Willoughby not only managed to survive watching the dreaded Bushtucker trials up close, but also considered her time on the show a “dream”.

The This Morning presenter said the job had been “the most wonderful adventure” on Instagram, adding “thank you for having me”.

Over 10 million viewers tuned in to watch Holly present the 2018 final with Dec.

And viewers were quick to celebrate Willoughby’s time on the show, with some even suggesting that she should make a comeback next year…

The real winner of this year's I'm a celeb?

Holly Willoughby.

Somehow they've gotta get @hollywills back next year#ImACeleb — Crysss (@Crysss_x) December 9, 2018

Definitely want Holly back presenting next year's #ImACeleb sorry ant — Scott Hopper (@Scotthopper1) December 9, 2018

This series is the best in YEARS. Not just an amazing line-up of celebs, but the trials seemed better, the production, Dec & Holly. This is what it should be. Loved, loved this series. Unmissable TV. I want Holly to stay next year, she's just fab with Dec. #ImACeleb — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) December 9, 2018

Will she present the next series, though? When first signing up for the show in August 2018, Willoughby said she was only keeping Ant’s shoes warm for “a little bit”. But could the 2018 series’ impressive viewing figures convince her to come back? Could she, perhaps, present alongside Ant and Dec?

It’s certainly possible. But is it something you’d want to see? Cast your vote whether you’d want Willoughby to return to I’m A Celeb 2019.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return in 2019