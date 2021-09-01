Dancing With the Stars 2021 line-up: Confirmed and rumoured celebrities for series 30

It’s almost time for series 30 of Dancing With the Stars, and the line-up is being announced daily.

So far, we have two celebrities confirmed to be taking to the dancefloor when the show returns on 20th September – JoJo Siwa and gymnast Suni Lee.

Other rumoured stars include: Chris Harrison, LeAnn Rimes and Fran Drescher.

Model Tyra Banks will return to host the show after taking over as the solo presenter last year.

Meanwhile, fan favourite Len Goodman will be back on the judging panel, after missing out on the 29th series due to travel restrictions. He’ll be joined by Derek Hough, who filled in for him last season, along with longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who has stepped down from the UK version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing.

As we get ready for series 30 to kick off, here’s a list of all the confirmed celebrities.

We’ll update this list as more contestants are announced.

JoJo Siwa

Getty Images

Age: 18

Job: Singer, dancer and social media star

Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

Twitter:@itsjojosiwa

On 26th August, ABC confirmed singer and dancer JoJo Siwa will be joining Dancing With the Stars.

The Dance Moms star – who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community – will make history on the show as she will be dancing with a female professional dancer. This is the first time a same-sex couple has competed on DWTS.

Suni Lee

Getty Images

Age: 18

Job: Olympic gymnast

Instagram: @sunisalee

Twitter: @sunisalee_

American gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee was one of the first celebs to be confirmed for series 30 of DWTS.

Lee is the 2020 Olympic all-around champion and uneven bars bronze medalist. She was a member of the teams that won gold at the 2019 World Championships and silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.

And she already has a vote from her teammate Simone Biles, who famously took part on the show in season 24.

In an interview, Biles said: “I think she’ll do really well. I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story.”

Dancing With the Stars starts on ABC on 20th September. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.