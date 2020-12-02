Strictly’s Karen Hauer disagrees with Shirley Ballas’ criticism of Jamie Laing

Karen Hauer, Jamie Laing‘s Strictly Come Dancing professional partner, has defended him against criticism from Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The couple ended up in the bottom two following their Tango performance to Tanguera by Sexeto Major last weekend.

Though the pair were ultimately saved by the judges on Sunday’s dance-off – making Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo the fifth celebrity to exit this series – Ballas maintained that she wanted to see more “musicality” from the Made in Chelsea star.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, Hauer said: “Funnily enough, I thought his musicality was right on point.

“Maybe she wanted him to elongate a bit more but… if he wasn’t in on his music, I wasn’t in on my music.”

Even Jamie seemed surprised at his partner’s comments, especially after she added: “So, isn’t [Shirley] giving me a note?”

Whether the note was intended for Jamie or the pro herself remains unclear, but musicality is surely going to be important for this week’s Musicals theme ahead of the final on 19th December.

Karen and Jamie will be hoping to top the Strictly leaderboard with a jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, from the musical of the same name.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 5th December at 7:15pm.