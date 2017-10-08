After their Tango, Shirley criticised Brendan’s partner Charlotte for displaying too much “rise and fall” in the dance.

But Brendan hit back: "There was no rise and fall", to which Shirley suggested that he play the routine back again. He then retorted "I will, dear, I will".

Brendan, who had a rant earlier in the week about judges' comments aimed at himself and Charlotte, was then told by Bruno Tonioli that his comments were "disrespectful". Crikey.

In a poll of over 1,500 RadioTimes.com readers, 54.81% of viewers were in fact on Brendan's side, saying that he was right to call Shirley out for criticising Charlotte.

45.19%, however, disagreed and thought that Shirley was in the right in the whole fracas.

One thing's for sure, we don't expect Brendan will stay quiet about this on Twitter for long...

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1.