Was Brendan Cole right to call out Strictly judge Shirley Ballas for her criticism of Charlotte Hawkins?
Viewers were split into two distinct camps...
There was a spot of bother between pro dancer Brendan Cole and Shirley Ballas on Saturday night's Strictly, after the head judge criticised Brendan's partner Charlotte Hawkins for displaying too much "rise and fall" in her tango.
"There was no rise and fall," insisted a clearly put out Brendan, who was perhaps a little defensive of Chralotte after her disastrous performance last week.
And when Shirley suggested he play the routine back again, he retorted "I will, dear, I will".
Viewers were gripped...
Absolutely gripped...
...and they fell into two distinct camps, those who agreed with judge Bruno Tonioli that Brendan's comments were "disrespectful", and those who enjoyed seeing him stand up for his dance partner.
What did you think? Was Brendan right to stick up for Charlotte or did he overstep the mark?