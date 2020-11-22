Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Fourth celebrity to be voted out revealed

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe are the fourth pairing to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Advertisement

Quentin – who’d ended up second-from-bottom on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a score of 24 – found herself in the dance off along with Maisie Smith once viewers’ votes were tallied.

Smith’s placing in the bottom two will have come as a shock to viewers – though she and partner Gorka Márquez were also in the dance off last week, Smith appeared to make a comeback in Week Five’s live show, earning her highest score to date (27).

After both couples performed their routines again – Caroline and Johannes Radebe dancing the Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass, and Maisie and Gorka Márquez performing a Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor – the judges delivered their verdicts.

BBC/Guy Levy

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Maisie and Gorka, saying: “I absolutely love both couples, but for me one couple was outstanding and danced as though their lives depended on it and that couple I would like to save, Maisie and Gorka.”

Anton Du Beke – sitting on the judges’ panel in place of the absent Motsi Mabuse, who will return next week – also chose to save Maisie and Gorka. “One couple was a bit cleaner than the other couple, there was a couple of mistakes in there. So the couple I would like to save are Maisie and Gorka,” he said.

With that, Caroline and Johannes were eliminated from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up – though Head Judge Shirley Ballas said that, were it up to her, she would have also chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Caroline described her time on Strictly as an “honour and [a] privilege”, praising the show’s professionals as “some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known”.

“I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic, but of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man [Johannes],” said the actress.

When asked if he had any words for Caroline, Johannes said: “Oh my gosh, what a woman! Thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.”

Caroline and Johannes will be join Zoe Ball to discuss their exit on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 23rd November at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.