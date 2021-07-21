Take Off with Bradley and Holly returns: air date and latest news

It’s been a long while since we’ve been able to board a plane and jet off on holiday and with COVID-related travel restrictions beginning to ease, there couldn’t be a better time for Take Off with Bradley and Holly to return to our screens.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh will be hosting BBC One’s upcoming game show Take Off, giving the handful of audience members the chance to win a trip to a number of dream holiday destination.

While the show originally premiered back in 2019 with a festive special, Take Off is back with four brand new episodes and a range of different airports on the series’ departure list.

Here’s everything you need to know about Take Off with Bradley and Holly.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly air date

Confirmed: Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh’s new gameshow Take Off will be flying onto our screens on Saturday 24th July at 6pm on BBC One.

The four-part series will air on Saturdays from that point onwards.

What is Take Off with Bradley and Holly?

BBC

The new BBC One game show will see members of the public compete for the chance to jet off to a dream holiday destination.

Hosted by This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and the Chase’s Bradley Walsh, each hour-long episodes will feature celebrity surprises, hilarious games and the inspiration stories of those competing, while the BBC promises “plenty of in-flight entertainment”.

In the show’s first episode, a handful of lucky contestants will be competing for the chance to head to the States, with trips to Los Angeles and Las Vegas up for grabs. As for episode two, members of the public will be playing for a free trip to the gorgeous St Lucia.

The show originally debuted as a Christmas special in 2019, with the ITV stars awarding lucky audience members with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland.

Who hosts Take Off?

Take Off with Bradley and Holly is presented by – you guessed it – Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.

Multi-hyphenate Bradley Walsh has dabbled in professional football, acting, singing and presenting, but he’s best known for hosting ITV game show The Chase as well as Wheel of Fortune, Blankety Blank and for appearing in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad with his son Barney. He is set to star in ITV’s adaptation of the Darling Buds of May, The Larkins, as patriarch Pop.

Broadcaster and author Holly Willoughby has co-hosted This Morning and Dancing on Ice alongside Philip Schofield since 2009 and 2006 respectively, while she’s also known for appearing on Celebrity Juice, Surprise Surprise, The Voice UK, The Xtra Factor and The Masked Dancer.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly trailer

BBC One released a trailer for Take Off earlier this month, teasing the ridiculous games, fake airplane set and exciting trips up for grabs on the show.

Get ready to pack those cases as @BradleyWalsh and @hollywills are back to make even more holiday dreams come true.



Take Off with Bradley and Holly / Coming Soon / BBC iPlayer pic.twitter.com/ASIW5EmlB9 — BBC (@BBC) July 14, 2021

Take Off with Bradley and Holly airs on Saturday 24th July at 6pm on BBC One.