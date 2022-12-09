However, RadioTimes.com 's Strictly Between Us will be giving it a good go ahead of this weekend's semi-final, with Radio Times magazine 's TV Previews Editor, Frances Taylor, joining Lauren Morris on the Week 12 show.

We're just two weeks away from Strictly Come Dancing crowning its 2022 winner and with just five couples left in the nail-biting competition, it's getting harder to predict exactly who'll be waltzing away with that coveted Glitterball trophy.

In part one of Strictly Between Us, Lauren and Frances discuss the semi-final's songs and dances, with each of the couples performing two numbers in Sunday night's show.

From Hamza Yassin's upcoming Charleston to Will Mellor's Couple's Choice to a Happy Mondays and Stone Roses mash-up, these leaderboard frontrunners could either fly or flop with their untested dances – although Helen Skelton is likely to be tough competition with her Argentine Tango.

As for the Tango Tops and the Ballroom Bottoms, Frances and Lauren reveal their thoughts on who might receive 10s from the judges, with Fleur East's Charleston up for consideration.

However, the pair are worried for Molly Rainford, who'll be performing a Paso Doble this weekend after landing in the dance-off against Kym Marsh in the last show.

In part three, Lauren and Frances look ahead to the upcoming Strictly 2022 final, delivering their top picks for the champion – and you'll have to watch the video above to find out who they are!

To avoid a scheduling clash with the World Cup, Strictly Come Dancing will be airing on Sunday this weekend, with the Results Show being broadcast on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 11th December at 7:15pm on BBC One.

