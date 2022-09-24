Last night, the launch show took place, with the celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up and professional dancers getting acquainted.

After a year's wait, Strictly Come Dancing is back for season 20, and there's a brand new line-up of celebrities ready to take to the dance floor.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples were then revealed, with new pros Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu receiving their first ever celebrity partners.

Vito will dance with singer and presenter Fleur East, who has a strict schedule in place to juggle her busy work life with Strictly.

Speaking at the launch, she said: “I’ve got six alarms that I set, because I snooze all of them. I’ll be up at 4.30am waking everyone up and then dancing at night!"

When asked what kind of teacher he'll be, Vito revealed: "Behind this smile I’m very tough but I’m sure that she’s going to be alright because she’s a hard worker too!”

Carlos will take to the ballroom with CBBC’s Molly Rainford, who can't wait to show off her moves.

"I can’t wait to get dancing and get learning some stuff, I feel like it’s going to be electric," she added.

Also in this year's line-up is Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who recently revealed how she'll adapt her routines.

On her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, she explained: "He’s never danced this with anyone with dwarfism before and I've never ever danced before in my life.

"So we said to each other we're just gonna see how it is, you know, adapt. Like if I have to hold him differently, I'll hold him differently. It might be so different but I think if I can do it, which is completely out of my comfort zone, people watching from home can realise they can adapt."

Tonight (Saturday 24th September), the celebrities and their professional partners will now perform for the first time together. Following each routine, the Strictly Come Dancing judges will score them and all points will be added to the leaderboard.

Returning to the judging panel is head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, who takes over permanently from Bruno Toniloi, following his departure earlier this year.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As it's the first week on the dance floor, all celebs are immune from eliminations. Their scores will be combined with their Week Two scores, after which the public vote will be opened. The two celebs who receive the fewest votes will then have to perform their routine again, after which the judges will reveal who they'd like to save and who will be going home.

For the 20th season, viewers are in for quite the treat, with the show returning to Blackpool.

The week, which sees the remaining contestants performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, was scrapped during the pandemic, but the BBC recently confirmed Blackpool and a new themed week dedicated to the BBC's 100th birthday.

Speaking about the plans for season 20, executive producer Sarah James said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

"It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool!"

As the show returns for season 20, join RadioTimes.com for our live blog where we'll be keeping you updated with all the latest from the dance floor - from the routines, to the scores and all the judges comments.