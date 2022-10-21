After Strictly Come Dancing revealed its rundown of dances dedicated to BBC institutions , from a Blue Peter Charleston to an EastEnders-themed Foxtrot, we cannot wait to see what the special has in store – and RadioTimes.com 's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright have some thoughts.

The remaining Strictly stars are descending on the dancefloor this weekend for the highly-anticipated centenary special, with the show celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

In this week's edition of Strictly Between Us – RadioTimes.com's Strictly Come Dancing companion series – Entertainment and Factual Writer Lauren and News Editor Minnie discuss all things Strictly. You can watch all three parts below.

Part one of Strictly Between Us sees Lauren and Minnie discuss what they're looking forward to seeing on Saturday, with Tyler West's Doctor Who Tango at the top of their list. Could we get a cameo from outgoing time lord Jodie Whittaker in their VT – or even incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa?

In Tango Tops and Ballroom Bottoms, Lauren and Minnie predict who could rise to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and who might sink to the bottom, with the likes of Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Tony Adams up for discussion.

Meanwhile in part three, Foxtrotting into the Future, Minnie and Lauren reveal what they want to see from the future of the show – and we don't think Dave Arch fans are going to be disappointed with what they have to say.

Strictly Come Dancing's centenary special will see the celebs perform dances dedicated to Eurovision, Line of Duty and Casualty among other titles – however, we'll have to say goodbye to one more couple during Sunday's results show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 22nd October at 6:30pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

