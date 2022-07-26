While the BBC had previously said it was in talks to host Eurovision , the broadcaster has confirmed that the iconic singing competition will be coming to Britain next year with individual cities set to make their hosting bids this week.

It's been a big week for Eurovision fans with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announcing that the 2023 competition will be taking place in the UK.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement that it is "a matter of great regret" that Ukraine isn't able to host, but that being asked to host "the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege".

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity," he added.

But when will tickets come on sale and where will the contest take place? Read on for everything we know so far.

How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

With Eurovision only just confirming that the UK will be hosting the show next year, tickets are not yet available to buy.

Tickets are likely to go on sale on the Eurovision Song Contest website early next year, as tickets for the 2022 contest in Turin, Italy were available to buy from 7th April via Italian website TicketOne this year.

Tickets were available for nine shows across the semi-finals and the grand final.

As for how much tickets will be, it's currently hard to tell – however, the tickets for Eurovision 2022 ranged between €20 (£16.91) and €250 (£211.4) for the semi-finals, while tickets for the live final ranged between €150 (£126.85) and €350 (£296).

When will Eurovision 2023 take place?

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra Jim Dyson/Getty Images

It has not yet been confirmed when the Eurovision Song 2023 contest will take place, however the EBU has said that the BBC will be hosting the show on behalf of Ukraine's UA:PBC.

However, Eurovision has typically begun on the second Tuesday of May with the first semi-final, followed by the second semi-final on the Thursday and the final happening two days later on the Saturday.

If next year's contest follows this pattern, then the Eurovision Song Contest is likely to begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

Where will Eurovision 2023 be held?

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the 2023 contest will be hosted by the UK, with BBC Director-General Tim Davie announcing that the broadcaster is currently looking for a British city to host.

The Eurovision Song Contest's Executive Supervisor, Martin Österdahl, said in a statement: "We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

"The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event."

Bidding to be Eurovision's 2023 host is set to begin this week, and a number of places have already announced they'll be putting in a bid, including London, Manchester, Sheffield and Glasgow.

Previous UK cities that have hosted the Eurovision Song Contest include London (1960, 1963, 1968, 1977), Edinburgh (1972), Brighton (1974), Harrogate (1982) and Birmingham (1998).

Why can't Ukraine host Eurovision 2023?

While Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Kalush Orchestra's performance of Stefania, the EBU said in June that it had concluded "with deep regret" that Ukraine's public broadcaster UA:PBC would not be able to host the 2023 competition.

This was due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with the EBU stating that UA:PBC would not be able to deliver on the "security and operational guarantees required" to hold the show.

The organisation went on to say that it was in talks with the BBC to host the show after the UK came in second place during the 2022 competition.

The Eurovision Song Contest will air at some point in 2023. The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May. Listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and Vinyl now.

The Eurovision Song Contest will air at some point in 2023. The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May. Listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and Vinyl now.

