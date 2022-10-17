Now, the BBC has revealed the Strictly songs and dances the couples will be dancing to this weekend, and the theme features some of the broadcaster's most beloved shows.

We're almost five weeks into Strictly Come Dancing , and the competition is definitely heating up.

To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, the contestants will be busting moves to the tunes of flagship BBC programmes.

"For the first time ever, our couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services. It promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and dance," the BBC teased in a statement.

So, what kind of shows can you expect the couples to pay tribute to? Will and Nancy will be waltzing to Line of Duty's end titles, while Ellie Taylor and pro Johannes will be Tango-ing to Casualty.

Of course, Doctor Who is also in the mix, with Tyler and Dianne also taking on a Tango to the beloved sci-fi series' theme tune.

Other shows to be featured include Blue Peter (Helen and Gorka), Grange Hill (Molly and Carlos) and Grandstand (Tony and Katya).

EastEnders actor James Bye will be dancing a Foxtrot to the soap's theme tune too, while Fleur and Vito will Jive to Abba's Waterloo in honour of Eurovision, and Ellie Simmonds and Nikita will Paso Doble to Prokofiev's Dance of the Knights from The Apprentice.

In a nod to Strictly's roots, Kym and Graziano will Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz to represent Come Dancing, and Hamza and Jowita will champion BBC Nature programming with their routine to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons.

Elsewhere, Jayde and Karen will Charleston to Victoria Wood favourite The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It).

We're certain the numbers will also be full of references to the shows themselves, so expect the couples to pull out all the stops next week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 22nd October at 6:40pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

