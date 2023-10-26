Amanda had missed out on last week's show due to medical reasons, and on Monday 23rd October, her exit was confirmed by Fleur East during an episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

We now have just 10 celebs remaining in the running to lift the Gliterball this year, meaning the pressure is on, and after finding herself in the dance off for the second time, it's not looking great for Zara McDermott.

In this week's Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry and self-professed Strictly super fan Katie White talk all things Halloween Week, revealing who they think could find themselves in the dance-off.

They have high hopes for Layton Williams, however, after he wowed the judges with his salsa at the weekend, for which he earned a near-perfect score of 39 and topped the leaderboard.

Tess Daly looks on as Eddie Kadi holds and speaks to Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Behind him in second place is actress Ellie Leach, who could be a contender for the final.

As well as this, the duo said their goodbyes to Eddie Kadi and Amanda Abbington, who showed great promise.

