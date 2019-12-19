The special reading will fittingly be broadcast on Christmas Day at 11:50pm. Following the recital, Basque carol Sing Lullaby will be performed by Libera, an all-male choir featuring schoolchildren from South London.

BBC Commissioning Editor Daisy Scalchi says: “Stormzy has consistently celebrated his faith and spirituality through his music and we are hugely excited that he is bringing Christmas Day to a close on BBC One with his reading from St Luke's Gospel.”

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari Jr, has referenced his faith previously on songs such as Blinded By Your Grace Pts 1 and 2.

Executive Producer Hugh Faupel says: “Every year we look for people to bring the Christmas story alive. This year we are delighted that Stormzy accepted the invitation to retell the timeless story of the first Christmas and hopefully bring it to a new audience.”

Stormzy is also battling for Christmas number one with his single Own It, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, currently at number two. He faces stiff competition from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Robbie Williams and returning viral sensation Ladbaby.

On Christmas Night will air at 11.50pm on Christmas Day on BBC One