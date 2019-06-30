In a message shared by the grime artist on Twitter, Stormzy's mum tells her "hero" "you made me so proud, you've made me a very proud mum, never forget that... I just want to see you and hug you".

She also promises to dance for him in church. Speaking of which...

Stormzy's set featured both a black ballet troupe and a gospel choir alongside his trademark grime sound and used his platform to tell stories about black history and highlight injustices in the UK's social systems.

No wonder his mum is proud.