Stormzy blows Glastonbury and Britain away with stunning headline performance
History was made as the grime artist wove political commentary, black history and ballet into a rampant and captivating set on the Pyramid Stage
Taking to the stage in a Union Jack stab vest, Stormzy kicked off a powerful and gripping performance on Friday night as he became the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury in its 49-year history.
Rampant grime tracks were interlaced with political messages, lessons about black history and changes of pace when a black ballet troupe came on, a gospel choir sang and the words of Labour MP David Lammy were used to highlight injustices in the UK's social and justice systems.
The audience in front of the Pyramid Stage – and in front of their TVs – were blown away...
They were moved by an unexpected performance from the Ballet Black troupe, and the reminder of a history of inequality that came with it...
The message around youth knife crime behind Stormzy's Union Jack stab vest was clear too...
More like this
**Warning: the following tweets contain swearing**
As were his views on the government and would-be prime minister Boris Johnson...
He made fans proud and he also introduced grime music to a whole new generation – the middle-aged...
To sum up...