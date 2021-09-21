Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off returned tonight for a 12th series, as a new batch of bakers stepped into the kitchen.

For their first challenges, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants were tasked with making 12 mini rolls, a malt loaf and an anti-gravity Showstopper cake.

For some it was a piece of cake, with Maggie, Freya, Crystelle and Jürgen receiving lots of praise for their bakes.

But, only one baker could come out on top and be crowned this week’s Star Baker.

So, who managed to rise to the occasion?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who won Star Baker in Week One?

For the first week, the Star Baker accolade went to Jürgen, who well and truly impressed with his bakes.

The show’s judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith fell in love with his Black Forest mini rolls, with Paul insisting the baker taste them himself as they were so good.

Host Noel Fielding even stole one on his way to the next baker’s workstation.

Jürgen’s malt loaf in the Technical challenge needed a little work, with the judges agreeing he could have kept it in the oven a little longer, but the IT professional, 56, pulled it out bag with his Showstopper of a large standing lamp overlooking a reading book.

Prue said he’d used just the right amount of rose extract in his sponge, and Paul said he could be on the way to becoming the “Flavour King” of the competition.

Sounds like Jürgen could be one to watch!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.