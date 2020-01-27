Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

For series six, we're heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape Town, South Africa on account of the seasonal weather, to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a brand new villa.

Three stories high, the new villa boasts several exciting new features such as a boys' dressing room, where the first time the lads will have their very own space to get ready in the evenings, a bigger bathroom complete with bath and twin showers - and 'a dog house'.

Don't be fooled into thinking we will see Islanders of the canine variety - the brand new feature is a pull-out bed by the front door that we can imagine some of our singletons will be forced to sleep should they not get on with their partner.

As always, our South African villa features its own Hideaway, which has been given a 'vibey' make-over for series six. Complete with deluxe double bed, the Hideaway is home to a hot tub, an outdoor shower and another secret compartment...

Outside in the garden, our villa boasts two look out points overseeing the action, with a slightly bigger fire pit to fit in more contestants - meaning we may see more Islanders than ever before...

With the villa being so spacious, we're predicting far more drama, action and cracking on for Love Island series six.

It’s currently unknown whether there will be a Casa Amor in Winter Love Island, but it seems the expansive piece of land certainly has space for it.

Where is Summer Love Island filmed?

Love Island’s usual summer series has been located in the same villa since 2017.

The plush accommodation can be found in the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca.

Although the direct map location is a bit of a mystery, it’s believed the villa is towards the East of the tiny island in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Furthermore, the islanders can expect to sunbathe in peace as it’s roughly an hour and 15 minutes away from the airport.

It’s thought the villa is owned by a German millionaire who rents his home out to ITV every year.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2