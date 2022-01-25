One of those couples is Holly and Nathan.

The pair were instantly drawn to one another from the moment they met, which resulted in a lot of rule breaks along the way.

So, are they still together? And where are they now?

Here's everything we know so far.

Are Too Hot To Handle's Holly and Nathan still together?

Holly and Nathan left Too Hot to Handle on pretty good terms, so it looked like they could be onto something outside of the show.

Unlike some of the other Too Hot to Handle season 3 cast, who dated other people, Nathan and Holly were together from the start of the series.

He was tempted twice - first by Olga and then by Brianna - and although he had a little bit of a wobble with Bri, they remained together.

The pair broke the biggest rule on the show when they spent the night together, resulting in the prize money dropping to zero. However, they redeemed themselves when they earned back $90,000 cash by abstaining from sexual contact.

The series was filmed last year in Turks and Caicos, and a lot of time has passed since then.

It's not known whether they're still an item, but based on recent interviews, and some of their social media posts, it looks like these two could still be on.

Holly and Nathan

They've been sharing TikTok videos together, and in one, Nathan actually called Holly the "love of my life".

During an interview, Holly revealed that she "definitely fell in love" on the show, and Nathan revealed that they were still "in contact".

He added to Express.co.uk: "So we have seen each other after the show, we're still in contact. We've put a pin on things so I'm going to London tomorrow. I think she's coming this year so we'll see what happens... to be continued."

In another interview with Capital, he said: "We had a great time on the show, we had a great time off the show, she came to London, we did our thing... We’ll see where we are this year."

The pair will return for the reunion show, which is set to air on Netflix's YouTube channel on Wednesday, 26th January. Viewers will find out what happened once filming wrapped and which couples are still together.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.

