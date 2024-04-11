Following a boardroom debate and pitch session, Lord Sugar fired three candidates, revealing the two finalists who have a shot at becoming his next business partner.

The unlucky candidates fired were Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Dr Paul Midha, with the latter closely missing out on a spot in the final after a last-minute business plan change.

That left pie company owner Phil Turner and boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford as the finalists of The Apprentice 2024.

More like this

Karren Brady, Phil Turner, Rachel Woolford and Tim Campbell. Matt Frost

On making it through the interviews, Phil said: "I feel really proud of myself to have made it to the final. It's not been the easiest journey, but Lord Sugar was right to see something in me, and that I can be his next business partner."

Rachel echoed Phil's sentiments and added: "I can't quite believe that I've made it to this point. This has been such a competitive series with incredible candidates that I’m in absolute awe of.

"To make it to the final is a dream, and I'm just so excited now to showcase my business that I've poured my heart and soul into."

Despite not making it to the final, the latest three fired candidates have sung the praises of Phil and Rachel, spurring them on to win the show.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Flo shared that Rachel "deserves" to win The Apprentice 2024.

"I shared a room with Rachel from day one, and we were very close throughout the whole process," she explained.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Even when we were on our down days, Rachel and I set up in the room and read our books and spent a lot of time together. I'm very close to Rachel [and] I do hope that she does go on to win because she deserves everything and more."

Tre expressed a similar sentiment, praising both Phil and Rachel for having made it to the final. He told RadioTimes.com: "I'm still so excited by the process, and I think the two that have got through to the final are formidable."

The Apprentice final episode will air on Thursday 18th April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.