Over the years, the interviews have been the undoing of some of the most confident of candidates, who can crumble under the watch of the eagle-eyed big-business players.

Returning after missing out on the interviews last year is Claudine Collins, who is ready to see what the candidates have to offer this time around.

Recalling a memorable moment from this season's interviews, Claudine remarked: "There's one candidate where all the interviewers gave this person the same advice. If they'd have taken that advice, they may well have been Lord Sugar's next business partner."

While you eagerly await to find out who Claudine is talking about, here's everything you need to know about the businesswoman.

Who is Claudine Collins?

Claudine is the chief client officer of MediaCom UK, a huge £1 billion media agency.

As part of the executive committee for the UK part of the business, her main responsibility is ensuring that client relationships and services are maintained to a very high quality.

As well as her role at MediaCom, Claudine has taken an active role in mentoring projects through The Prince's Trust and Marie Claire, as well as appearing at numerous industry events to share her knowledge and experience in business.

Claudine is on the corporate board of Cancer Research UK, and also sits on the executive committee for the children's charity, Rays of Sunshine.

She is a member of the Lord's Taverners and takes an active role in Women in Advertising and Communications.

She has appeared at the interview stage of The Apprentice for every season of the BBC show since 2013, up until 2023, when she had to miss out on the interviews due to personal reasons.

Speaking of her return to the interviews, Claudine said it feels "great to be back".

"It's fantastic to be back and get the buzz I always get from looking through the candidates' business plans," she said in a new Q&A.

The Apprentice continues on Thursday 11th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

