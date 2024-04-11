Having joined as an interviewer in season 15, here is a refresher of everything you need to know about The Apprentice interviewer Linda Plant.

Who is Linda Plant on The Apprentice?

Linda Plant joined The Apprentice for the interviewing process in 2015 and has known Lord Sugar (Alan to her) for more than 20 years, crossing paths as she built her business from scratch.

She began with what she described as "humble beginnings" on a market stall selling clothes, before opening her own retail shops and wholesalers. This snowballed into importing clothes from Hong Kong, at which point she founded clothing brand Honeysuckle and was crowned Northern Business' Woman of the Year.

After initial success, Plant unveiled a range of winter knits at a show in London's Olympia and admitted: "If one could drown in success, then I would say I was nearly guilty of that."

Plant eventually floated Honeysuckle, retiring from the fashion business some years ago. After getting into property, the savvy businesswoman found success dressing the properties ahead of sale.

Plant has been returning to grill candidates ever since and as for why she keeps returning, she enjoys it.

In a new Q&A ahead of tonight's episode, she said: "If you're passionate about something, it becomes a source of enjoyment. Hopefully, I'm giving some good advice and constructive criticism on how to improve an idea and how to make their business plan work.

"I hope I can do a little bit of good and not always be thought of as 'the queen of mean'."

The Apprentice 2024 final premieres on Thursday 18th March at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

