The BBC One show's fourth episode saw the remaining line-up take to the streets of Brighton and Hove in search of nine particular items, hoping to spend the least money whilst equipped with just a directory and a map of the area.

With the numbers dwindling down in Lord Sugar's boardroom as the weeks go on, the competition is hotting up on The Apprentice 2023 – and this week really pushed the candidates' business skills to the limit.

With another candidate out of the running to become Lord Sugar's next business partner, make sure to catch up on all of tonight's action with RadioTimes.com's The Apprentice 2023 recap video above.

The Apprentice episode 4 sent the candidates haggling. BBC

This week saw Denisha Kaur Bharj become project manager for Team Apex, while Simba Rwambiwa volunteered to lead Team Affinity in the latest task, which saw the candidates hunt for a range of eclectic items.

Simba didn't get off to a great start, with the sales representative disappointing aide Tim Campbell by failing to come up with a strategy – a task that ultimately fell to salon owner Dani Donovan.

Meanwhile, Denisha's team argued over how the items were split between their sub-teams after the financial controller gave more items to the team with fewer people.

The candidates quickly set about searching for the required items, with confusion over what desert roses, trugs and palourdes were.

Mark Moseley irritated Victoria Goulbourne by taking over her negotiation of an ABBA record, while Reece Donnelly dragged his team to an asparagus seller to discover that they didn't actually sell fresh asparagus, which was a requirement on the item list.

Back in the boardroom, Team Affinity managed to buy six correct items – however with the fines from an incorrect item and the missing items, their total came to £452.90.

Meanwhile, Team Apex picked up five correct items, but with their fines, their total came to £511.10, making them the losers in the task.

Denisha chose to bring Mark and Reece back into the boardroom with her and while Lord Sugar was unimpressed with Mark's performance and Reece's "wild asparagus chase", he decided to fire Denisha over her poor logistical skills.

