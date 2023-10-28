The contestants will all battle it out for rewards and immunity through various challenges where they will be put through their paces like nothing they've ever experienced before.

With the show back on our TV screens, how on earth can 18 contestants be whittled down to just one Sole Survivor?

Read on for everything you need to know about how Survivor works, and all the rules the contestants have to follow to succeed on the show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does Survivor work?

Eighteen contestants, from all walks of life and different parts of the UK, will be marooned to a secluded location - which, in this case, is in the Dominican Republic.

They will then be divided into two tribes and will go head-to-head in various physical and psychological challenges to earn themselves rewards or immunity from elimination.

As a tribe, the castaways must construct a shelter, build fires and look for water and food for themselves.

One of the tribes in Survivor UK. BBC/Remarkable

At the Tribal Councils, players are voted out one by one until the two tribes merge into one group - where the game turns into a battle for one person to be named the Sole Survivor.

"They'll form their own tribal societies, catch their own food, build their own shelter and compete against each other in epic challenges for reward or immunity," said the BBC.

"Those who win immunity are safe from being voted out of the game at the iconic Tribal Council."

Whoever wins the show will take home a life-changing £100,000 cash prize.

When does Survivor UK air?

Survivor UK launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 28th October at 8:25pm. It will be followed by a second episode on Sunday 29th October at 8pm.

This will continue each week, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks.

Survivor UK launches on Saturday 28th October at 8:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.