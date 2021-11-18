Selling Sunset’s Chrishell explains how Simu Liu ended up on season 4

While Selling Sunset has a history of celebrity cameos, Marvel superstar Simu Liu wouldn’t have been top of our list of famous faces likely to crop up in season four. But he does.

In fact, Selling Sunset cast staple Chrishell Stause helps him house-hunt.

“You have to give all the props to Twitter,” Chrishell told EW, explaining how this bizarre crossover came about. “It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn’t the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool.

“Then it just happened so innocently – he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that.”

What no I’m not binge-watching Season 3 of Selling Sunset, why would you think that at all 🙄 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 10, 2020

Chrishell recalled how she asked if Simu would be interested in filming their house-hunting for the show and he was “so enthusiastic” about the idea.

“He was just such a pro,” the real estate agent/reality star/actress continued. “There’s certain times with production, where maybe it works better for his schedule to go on this day, but we don’t have the location to shoot until this day, but he was just such a love.”

While I got you… I might be in the market to buy…… — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 2, 2021

According to Chrishell, there are also some entertaining moments for fans to look forward to when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu gets a little flirty with her – something which fails to impress her now-boyfriend and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim.

If you can’t wait to get stuck into the next batch of episodes, check out our Selling Sunset season four review to find out more about what drama’s coming up.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 arrives on 24th November. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.