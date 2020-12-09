The video then cuts to reactions from two new contestants – Atlanta-based performer LaLa Ri, who exclaims: "Hold on – press pause," and New York queen Olivia Lux, who excitedly says in their confessional: "It is about to start, honey!"

We also get a sneak-peak at another shocked-looking competitor, who many viewers think is New York-based comedian Rosé.

The short clip concludes with a title card, announcing that series 13 will be premiering on New Year's Day in the US on VH1.

VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning for a 13th season back in August, with RuPaul declaring that the new series will "offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spend the love".

A month later, Variety reported that filming on the season had wrapped, with production already underway on one of the franchise's spin-off titles.

The last series of Drag Race aired in February, with Jaida Essence Hall emerging as America's next drag superstar during a virtual finale in May. She narrowly beat runner-ups Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode.

Seasons 1-12 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race are available to watch on Netflix now. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.