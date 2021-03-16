Meet the cast of the Real Housewives of New York

Since its debut in 2008, it has aired twelve seasons and introduced us to the lives of many women living in New York City.

In August, Tinsley Mortimer – who joined the show for the ninth season in 2017 – announced she’d be leaving the show to relocate to Chicago and pursue her romantic relationship with Scott Kluth.

So, who’s left? Here’s everything you need to know about the current housewives.

Ramona Singer

The show’s original cast member, Ramona has been on the RHONY since it debuted on March 4, 2008. She’s appeared on all 12 seasons.

Ramona Singer is a true entrepreneur, most recently developing her own anti-aging skincare serum, Ageless by Ramona. To ensure her products have the best possible ingredients, formulas, and benefits, Ramona sought out the guidance of top dermatologists.

Luann De Lesseps

A former Countess and licensed practical nurse, Luann is an original cast member of the RHONY after being recruited for the show in 2008. In season six, she was demoted to a recurring ‘Friend of the Housewives’ role as she wasn’t living in New York during filming. She returned as a fully-fledged RHONY member in 2015, and has generated a huge fan base, with many viewers heralding her as “one of the best housewives of all time”.

The reality star has also written a book called Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair, and released a string of singles, her most recent one aptly titled Viva La Diva. Luann has also headlined her own cabaret show titled #CountessAndFriends, and guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Sonja Morgan

US socialite and entrepreneur, Sonja joined the RHONY for its third season in 2010. Morgan has her own wine company called Tipsy Girl, which distributes Prosecco and sparkling Rosé, and runs her own fashion line Sonja by Sonja Morgan.

As an ardent philanthropist, Sonja also runs charity events to raise money for foundations involving children, performing arts, animal rights groups, and LGBTQ rights.

Dorinda Medley

Entrepreneur Dorinda recently announced her exit from RHONY after starring in five seasons of the show. The reality TV star posted a statement on social media: “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..

“But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

Speaking on co-star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast Just B, Dorinda admitted that she wasn’t asked to return to the show after what she described as a “bad season”.

“I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn’t given that option,” she explained. “They’re calling it a pause, which I don’t really … for me, I’m an old-fashioned girl. If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing.”

“At the end of the day, it was a mutual ‘no’. This is pretty much the first time I’ve spoken as honestly outside of you and I talking that I’ve done.”

Leah McSweeney

Fashion designer and reality TV star Leah previously appeared on Bravo’s The Millionaire Matchmaker before joining the cast of RHONY in 2019.

It was reported that Leah held off on renewing her contract until she was offered a higher salary, being paid only $3,000 an episode during her appearance on season 12.

Tinsley Mortimer – LEFT after season 12

Socialite and reality TV star Tinsley has left RHONY after season 12, after joining the cast in 2017 for season 9.

In addition to starring in the RHONY, Tinsley has appeared on Dr Phil, America’s Next Top Model, High Society, and made a cameo in Gossip Girl’s debut episode back in 2008.

Guest housewives

Jill Zarin

Businesswoman Jill has guest starred in RHONY since season 1 back in 2008. She returned for season 12 after a long hiatus from the series, introducing her fiancé Gary Brody to the cast. Her 27-year-old daughter Ally Shapiro has also featured on the show, and has become a fan favourite. Jill recently revealed that she used a sperm donor to conceive Ally.

Heather Thomson

Entrepreneur and reality TV star Heather left the show in 2015, but popped up in season 12 and will be back for the latest season. She recently revealed to Bravo that she’s “started a couple new businesses” and recently sold her fashion and shapewear brand Yummie Tummie. She now has “entrepreneurial endeavours” in the wellness world.

Previous housewives

Bethenny Frankel

Entrepreneur, TV presenter and author Bethenny was an original cast member of RHONY before getting her own Bravo reality series Bethenny Getting Married? in 2010, which chronicled her wedding to Jason and welcoming her first child. She left the show in 2010 following its third season, before returning five years later for season 7.

Bethenny announced her departure again in 2019, opting not to return for season 12, affirming that she is too busy to take part. The Skinnygirl CEO will host upcoming HBO Max reality competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny, featuring “aspiring business moguls compete for a job on Frankel’s executive team”.

Alex McCord

Author and producer Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempe were fan favourites after joining the original cast in season one and staying until season four. The couple left Brooklyn for New South Wales, Australia, where Simon has family, in 2014.

“Simon decided to go to law school, and he’s halfway through at this point. And I decided to get a degree in psychology,” Alex recently told Bravo. They recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

