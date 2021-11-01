Made in Chelsea’s Robbie confronts Angus over lying to Paris in first-look clip

E4’s Made in Chelsea continues tonight with a brand new episode and it’s set to be a dramatic one judging by an exclusive first-look clip, with Robbie due to confront Angus after cheating on Paris.

In the teaser video, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, viewers get a sneak peek at an argument between newer cast member Robbie and Angus, who was recently caught texting other girls whilst dating Paris.

Sitting down with Paris’s friends Robbie and Julius, Angus asks about the “questionable” rumours they’ve heard about him, with Robbie replying: “As I understand, you and Paris were getting a little bit – maybe serious isn’t the right word – but there was some sort of thing fostering and in the midst of that, you’re messaging other girls. I mean, what’s going on?”

Angus admits that “things were progressing” with him and Paris and that he probably should have spoken about their situation.

“Maybe me and Paris should have had a chat… of just being like where are we, what’s the rules when it comes to messaging other people, sleeping with other people,” he added.

Coming to Angus’s defence, Julius points out that Angus is single and that he and Paris didn’t speak about exclusivity, with Robbie quickly adding that Angus isn’t completely single.

Angus then replies saying that he doesn’t want any “bad blood” with Paris or Robbie, adding: “I want to make things right with her because she was a good friend to me and we both shared quite personal things with each other and it would just be a shame for that to be a waste.”

Robbie quips back: “But you wasted that. The thing is, Angus, you’re only having this conversation now because you got caught.

“It takes so much for Paris to let her guard down, to be vulnerable with someone and I think you’ve really wasted that. I think you’ve acted like a bit of a k**b, to be honest.” Ouch.

Tonight’s episode also sees Liv celebrate her birthday with a festival-style party at her parents’ country house, while Maeva puts her revenge plan against James into action.

