Made in Chelsea’s Paris learns shocking secret about Angus in first-look clip

While series 22 of Made in Chelsea has given us new romance in the form of Paris and Angus, it looks as though Angus’s player reputation is about to get the better of him judging by a first-look clip of tonight’s episode shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

The footage sees Paris chat to friends about her definition of cheating, with the 22-year-old explaining: “I think personally, flirting is cheating for me. I don’t think there is any point where you can flirt with somebody and say it’s innocent.”

It’s at that point that Inga drops a devastating bombshell for Paris – Angus, who she’s just started dating, has asked Inga out for a drink.

“There’s something I wanted to talk to you about so basically, Angus has been sending some flirty texts. He did ask to go for a drink,” Inga says. “So we met at the boat party, it’s sort of been since then but he asked to go for a drink.”

After a moment of awkward silence, an upset Paris expresses how disappointed she is in her new man, saying: “It’s really f**king s**t to hear he’s been sat there saying, ‘Oh we’re a team–” before Liv interrupts: “He’s not even worth your time. It’s nothing to do with you, he’s a piece of s**t, mate.”

Paris finally accepts the news, telling the girls: “I mean, you know what, it’s good to know the truth. Thank you Inga for at least giving me that. I’m not going to take that s**t.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

This year’s series of the E4 reality show has seen a number of Made in Chelsea cast members return for season 22, including Digby Edgley, Liv Bentley, Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor among other socialites.

Made in Chelsea airs tonight at 9pm on E4 – visit our Entertainment hub for more reality TV news and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.