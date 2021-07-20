Love Island’s Toby and Kaz clash over “disrespect” after Snog, Marry, Pie

Tonight’s instalment of Love Island will see Toby Aromolaran confront Kaz Kamwi over the recent Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, with Kaz telling her former flame he was “disrespectful” when ending things.

While last night’s Snog, Marry, Pie challenge was incredibly entertaining for viewers at home, it left Toby wondering why exactly Kaz had chosen to propel pastry at his face.

Tonight’s episode will see the semi-pro footballer pull Essex-based Kaz for a chat, with the fashion blogger explaining that Toby lied to her when starting things with Chloe Burrows.

“You did lie to me… In bed when I said, “Anything extra to say?” you were like, ‘No, no’ and then the next day you were like, ‘Oh yeah we kissed on the terrace.’ That was a lie,” Kaz says.

“Is that a lie?” Toby replies, before Kaz confirms: “It was a lie. It’s not a drama. Obviously the thing is at the end of the day you were disrespectful, a little bit.”

Toby then questions whether he did actually disrespect Kaz when choosing to pair off with Chloe, adding: “If I could go back, I don’t think I have any regrets. I don’t think I have any regrets because I told you how it was from the jump.”

“You said, if you could do everything again, you’d do it exactly how you did it. I don’t respect that. But that’s just you,” Kaz says. “Listen, where you are today is none of my business. I’m happy for you and Chloe to do your thing. However, do I feel like you could have treated me way better? 100 per cent.”

When Toby then responds by saying he understands the situation when Kaz’s point of view as she walks away, she shoots back: “What the f**k? You just said if you could go back, you would do things the exact same way. And now you’re saying, ‘Alright, understand.'”

The drama doesn’t stop there as Faye then gets in on the action (surprise, surprise). While Toby chats to some of the boys about his tense exchange with Kaz, he overhears Faye dismissing his actions and the pair get into a heated discussion across the garden.

While Toby and Kaz were coupled up together from day one, Toby decided to end things with her in week two to start up a romance with Bicester-based marketing executive Chloe.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.