Can you watch Love Island abroad? All you need to know

But with the summer of love well and truly having started, some viewers may be jetting off on holiday and worrying about missing out on the Love Island 2022 action .

The nation’s favourite dating show is back on our screens, with tears, love triangles and drama aplenty following the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling and arrival of former contestant Adam Collard .

With the home of Love Island on ITV2 and ITV Hub, it can be difficult to access the programme when you’re not on home soil.

However, don’t fear: there are still ways to watch Love Island abroad until your heart is content. Read on for everything you need to know.

Can you watch Love Island abroad?

Tasha Ghouri on Love Island 2022

Sadly, you can’t watch Love Island live on ITV2 outside of the UK.

Having said that, if you’re jetting off on holiday, there *is* a way to make sure you never miss the action.

Before setting off, if you download ITV Hub, then you’ll still be able to watch every episode of Love Island outside of the UK.

Can you watch ITV Hub abroad?

Jacques O'Neill on Love Island 2022 ITV

Technically, no. But as detailed above, you can download episodes on ITV Hub before jetting off.

Love Island episodes are typically uploaded to the app the second they come to an end in the UK at 10pm.

So, depending on where you’re jetting off to, you'll have to look at time zones to determine when the latest episode will become available each day...

ITV Hub is a free catch-up service, but you can subscribe to a premium service without adverts for £3.99 a month. By signing up you do get seven days for free, which is just enough time to catch a week's holiday's worth of island action.

Another perk of watching episodes on ITV Hub is that subtitles are available on the service.

ITV had previously received backlash for the lack of subtitles, especially in light of casting their first ever deaf contestant – Tasha Ghouri – in 2022.

Subtitles are not available for live broadcasts of Love Island at the moment.

Love Island 2022 continues each night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

