While in recent years, couples have been fairly established early on and tend to only be tested during the infamous Casa Amor experience, this year’s cohort are a little more volatile - and each episode brings a new set of tears and tantrums from the housemates.

We’re now over two weeks into Love Island 2023 , and the show has already thrown up enough drama to keep us entertained for the whole summer!

Last night’s instalment was no different, as islanders Jess Harding and Sammy Root had yet another explosive row, while Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde's rocky romance got steamy as they became the first couple to enter the Hideaway.

Read on to find out exactly what happened during episode 15 of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 15 recap

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas.

The episode began where Sunday night’s finished - with a fuming Sammy storming off after a heated discussion with partner Jess.

The couple had rowed over Sammy’s comments about Leah Taylor during the last recoupling - in which he called her "a test" to his relationship with Jess - which had left her in tears.

After cooling down, the project manager returned to his conversation with Jess, and the pair called Leah over to get her side of the story.

Sammy ended up apologising for his actions to former dancer Leah once more, and the two girls sweetly shared a hug to show there were no hard feelings between them - while Sammy continued to stay in Jess’ bad books.

Two Islanders were then in for a treat, as Catherine Agbaje received a text announcing that The Hideaway Retreat was open for the first time this season!

The cast chose Ella and Tyrique to stay in the secluded spot for the night - and viewers watched the pair enjoy an intimate evening, as Ella tried on underwear for the semi-professional footballer, and they gave each other massages and even used handcuffs (cringe).

In the morning, Ella revealed to the other girls: "He’s not felt about a girl the way he feels about me," while Ty admitted in a conversation with the boys that "it’d take a lot to turn my head" - so hopefully their steamy night has patched things up between the pair for good!

Whitney Adebayo also apologised to partner Medhi Edno for laughing during his recoupling speech, which seemed to placate the French model and put the guarded pair back on track.

Whitney Adebayo and Medhi Edno.

After their evening of arguments, Jess ignored Sammy in the morning and instead pulled Mitchel Taylor for a chat to keep her beau "on his toes" - which, of course, didn’t go down well with Sammy.

Mitch said he would have chosen the aesthetics practitioner if he had had the chance to in the recoupling, and warned her to be wary of Sammy’s motives.

The sly talk caused Sammy to give his partner an ultimatum, where he told Jess: "We either leave it all [the Leah drama] here, or it’s done." They called a truce - but for how long?

The islanders then got a text to announce they would be taking part in Situationships - a challenge in which the couples had to answer questions about each other to see if they’re on the same page.

Awkward questions, such as who the most untrustworthy islander was, caused things to get heated, and each of the couples were left doubting their relationships - some with worse consequences than others.

With tensions already high between Jess and Sammy, they had yet another terse chat after Jess guessed correctly that her partner wasn’t closed off from getting to know other girls.

"You think I'm going to close myself off and make myself look like a fool if you’re going to get to know every girl who comes in? No!" Jess later fumed in the Beach Hut.

But as things went from bad to worse with their friends, the experience seemed to bring Whitney and Medhi much closer.

"I know I've been s**t," Medhi admitted. "I want to make an effort for you, I want to show you you’re important to me. I appreciate the time I have with you."

Revealing that they did like each other on a romantic level, he added: "I needed to be sure. If I opened up to you, I will do it 100% and I will not hold back."

Later on, the pair enjoyed a sweet moment on the terrace, as they both shared they had a crush on each other and had their first kiss - to which witty Whitney quipped: "That was French!"

Another love triangle started to brew with new bombshell Scott van der Sluis, who is currently coupled up with fan favourite Catherine.

While he told the Dublin beauty that he wanted to give things a chance with her, he revealed he couldn’t help but feel a connection with Leah… and later confessed that he was feeling some sexual tension with the Manchester-based business owner - eek!

And finally, while Sammy’s back was turned, gas engineer Mitch admitted his feelings for Jess and told her that he would like to pursue things with her - with Jess conceding that her mum would like him, and tell her to choose him.

And as the next episode teased that her partnership with Sammy is set to "implode", Mitch may get his wish after all…

