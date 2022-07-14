What happened in Love Island episode 38 last night? Full recap

While some couples seem to be stronger than ever (just look at Gemma Owen and Luca Bish ), the cracks are starting to show in others, particularly with the recent arrival of former islander Adam Collard .

With just a few weeks to go until the Love Island 2022 winners are crowned, we're now at a crucial stage in the reality competition.

Last night's episode was a stressful one for fans of Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, with the fiery pair getting into a shouting match over whether he can trust the actress, while Paige Thorne continued to get to know Adam after Jacques O'Neill's recent exit from the villa.

If you haven't had a chance to catch-up, then not to worry – here's everything you need to know about last night's episode.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on Love Island episode 38 last night?

Last night's episode opened with the villa still reeling from Jacques' sudden exit – Luca in particular, who'd formed a rather intense bromance with the rugby player. While Luca admitted that Jacques leaving was "a shock", he did see it coming.

Meanwhile, Adam and Ekin-Su are chatting away and Davide isn't liking it, with the 'Italian stallion' telling Coco Lodge that he doesn't think "it's possible" for him to trust her again and commenting on how Ekin-Su is "very flirty with [Adam]".

Coco reports everything she's learnt back to Ekin-Su, revealing that Davide has trust issues with her – although Ekin-Su claims that his lack of trust is pushing her away.

Shortly afterwards, Davide grabs Adam to chat about Ekin-Su, asking what she's like when speaking to him. Adam replies that while she was respectful about their relationship, she didn't say no when he asked whether she would be willing to get to know him.

Davide and Ekin-Su clashed over Adam in last night's episode ITV2

In light of Adam's conversation with Davide, Ekin-Su clarifies to Davide that she isn't willing to get to know Adam and that she plans on staying loyal to him. Meanwhile, Davide refers to Ekin-Su as "the fakest person ever".

Checking in with Paige, the paramedic reveals that she wants to block out everything that happened with Jacques and while she'll be respectful, she isn't going to shut down Adam – who tells the beach hut camera that he "hit the jackpot" with Jacques leaving.

Back to the Davide-Ekin-Su drama: the couple finally speak to one another but it doesn't end well, with Davide saying that she's a "very good player" and that he doesn't think she had enough temptation when she went to Casa Amor. When Ekin-Su tells him that she doesn't "give a f**k about Adam" and offers to shout it to the villa, Davide starts calling her an actress again, calling her as fake as a "Louis Vuitton bag from China". We have the next Poet Laureate in the villa!

The day just gets even better for Adam, who receives a text asking him to choose three girls to go on a Hideaway date with. The personal trainer goes for Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor and Paige, and while Danica teaches him how to samba, the chemistry is electric between him and Paige as they discuss what they'd both bring to a relationship.

Paige and Adam hit it off on their Hideaway date ITV2

After the dates, the girls go for a debrief and Gemma dispenses some wise advice to Paige, saying that she's pleased she's open to getting to know Adam in a "respectful way" and to make the most of her time in the villa. Meanwhile, Adam tells the boys that he thinks Paige could be "wife material". Perhaps Jacques won't be picking Paige up from the airport after all...

The day after their explosive argument, Ekin-Su and Davide make up, with the soap actress telling him to speak to her if he has an issue while he reveals that he only trusts her 80 per cent and almost ended things after the Adam debacle. Let's hope this chaotic couple can make it work!

Adam isn't the only one going on dates this episode though, with Luca and Gemma getting the call up by producers for their own seaside date. The couple speak about their future together outside of the villa, how they can't imagine their time in the villa without one another and meeting each other's families. Cute!

While they're gone from the villa, Billy Brown works out with Danica in the gym and finds himself enamoured with her. Her "sassy stretches" made such an impression, he tells the beach hut camera that he's willing to get to know her. Over on the beanbags, Casa Amor additions Summer and Josh begin flirting – could they be another surprise couple on the horizon?

That evening, the islanders are treated to a live concert from pop star Becky Hill but with the episode ending on Iain Stirling announcing a new public vote, so the fun may be short lived!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.