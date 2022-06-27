Elsewhere in the villa, Tasha Ghouri , who has been coupled with Andrew Le Page since day one, continued to question her next move.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti also got in on the drama as a few sparks flew between the one-time couple, leading them both to wonder whether there could still be something there.

Missed out on last night's episode? We've got you covered with all of the latest action from the villa.

What happened on Love Island episode 21 last night? Full recap

Sparks fly between Davide and Ekin-Su

The drama and romance in the villa continued on throughout Sunday night.

After a tension-filled episode on Friday, Tasha cleared the air with Luca Bish and Dami, who had raised a few eyebrows when she had entertained getting to know new boy Charlie Radnedge.

Tasha was left wondering where her relationship with Andrew would go next and whether she was ready to close herself off to other contestants who may enter the villa.

Meanwhile, after Friday's recoupling, Paige continued getting to know Jay while still getting closer to Jaques, too. After a second night of watching Paige and Jay sharing a bed, the jealousy became too much for Jaques, who pulled Paige aside in the middle of the night to confess that he was finding it hard to watch.

One couple who remained completely drama-free were Dami and Indiyah who got to leave the villa for their first date. The pair shared a picture-perfect romantic dinner, held hands and told each other that they had "tunnel vision" for one another.

Things also got interesting for Ekin-Su, who is now coupled up with Charlie. After a flirty conversation with Davide, it seems that there may still be some unfinished business for her and the 'Italian stallion' — but neither are willing to acknowledge it just yet.

