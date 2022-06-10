Love Island confirms recoupling for tonight as Luca and Davide clash

The hit ITV2 series will add further drama as the boys will pick the girls that they wish to couple with and the remaining single islanders will be left vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the island.

ITV has confirmed that a recoupling will begin on tonight's Love Island (Friday 10th June 2022).

Of course, a complicated web formed in Thursday night's episode, as cheeky fishmonger Luca Bish made his move on Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen despite her being paired with Italian "snack" Davide Sanclimenti.

Towards the end of the episode, Davide expressed frustration with Luca's behaviour after he pulled Gemma for a chat on the terrace.

Now, in Friday's instalment, the pair will find their rivalry intensifying over Gemma.

After being told that Davide wants to speak with him by the other boys, Luca approaches him in the kitchen, saying: "I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat."

Davide reveals that he was not happy that Luca went behind his back, explaining: "I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, 'Oh look Davide, I fancy her.'"

In response, Luca exclaims: "It’s not that I’ve not got the balls – we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you."

Will the pair be able to put this behind them?

Luca Bish (right) makes his move on Gemma Owen, but what will Davide have to say about this? ITV

Additionally, it's not like Davide doesn't have other love interests of his own either, as feisty new arrival Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu continues to flirt with him.

Davide even lifts Ekin-Su on his shoulders while they are weight-lifting in tonight's episode.

Ekin-Su comments: "Oh my god, you’ve impressed me, wow!"

When in the Beach Hut later, she adds: "Oh Davide, the workout was intense. Can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here."

Could Davide pick Ekin-Su in the recoupling?

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.