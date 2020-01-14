Cast your minds back two days and Ollie - who coupled up with Paige Turley - wasn't getting an awful amount of love from her.

He set his eyes on Siannise Fudge and set about getting to know all about her.

Eagle-eyed viewers will remember he told the Bristolian beauty he was interested in her and Paige.

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, in this evening's Love Island, word gets back to Paige that Ollie had wandering eyes.

Paige can't keep her feelings to herself and calls Ollie for a chat, which doesn't go to plan. She starts to raise her voice as her aristocratic-interest tells her he never said he was interested in Siannise...

But when Paige calls her gal-pal over for a chat - will she prove him wrong?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2