Love Island’s Millie has doubts about Liam as one girl is dumped from the villa

Millie will confess to having some doubts about partner Liam in tonight’s Love Island, which will also see another girl leave the villa for good.

Although the couple have shown strong chemistry so far, sparking social media chatter with a passionate kiss yesterday night, it’s no longer clear if they’ll decide to stay together.

Millie expresses her reservations in a frank discussion with Liam tonight, when he asks her point-blank whether she is happy being with him.

“Yeah, of course I am,” she replies, before raising her concern. “Do you think there is a difference because of our age gap?”

Liam responds: “No. Do you?”

She explains: “Just a little bit. I don’t really know what it is. Maybe I’m overthinking it. You are wanting a proper relationship, right?”

“That’s what I’m here for,” he assures her, but will it be enough to keep them together?

Elsewhere in the villa tonight, the Love Island contestants will be put through their paces in a messy food-based challenge called Spit The Roast, which Jake and Liberty are tasked with judging.

Meanwhile, one girl will leave the villa permanently as Teddy decides who he wants to couple up with, deciding at a suspenseful fire pit meeting.

“I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown,” he says. “Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

The new boy recently went on dates with Kaz, Sharon, Faye and Rachel, later claiming to have felt a strong connection with two of the girls.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

